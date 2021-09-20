A 68-year-old Rome man remained in jail on Monday on $11,440 bond accused of putting a gun to his wife's head and preventing her from leaving or calling 911, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Dewey Wayne Pledger refused to let the woman leave his apartment on the 700 block on South Broad Street on Saturday.
He is charged with felony false imprisonment, terroristic threats and acts as well as simple assault under the Family Violence Act and obstructing a emergency phone call.