Report: Man pushed elderly woman, fought with police David Crowder DCrowder@RN-T.com dcrowder Author email Nov 9, 2022 29 min ago A 64-year old Rome man is facing elder abuse charges.According to Floyd County Jail records: Edgar Louis Brand pushed an 86-year old woman to the ground Tuesday at a residence on Perkins Street.He then fought with officers as they were trying to place him under arrest.Brand is additionally charged with battery and two counts of felony obstruction of officers.Brand remained behind bars, as of Wednesday afternoon, with bond set at $7,900.