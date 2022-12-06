Report: Man pointed gun at two people David Crowder DCrowder@RN-T.com dcrowder Author email Dec 6, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A 27-year old Rome man was arrested Monday on two felony counts of aggravated assault.According to Floyd County Jail records:Michael Wayne Huskins Jr. pointed a gun at two people at his residence on Crescent Avenue. Huskins was still in jail as of Tuesday morning with bond set at $11,200. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save dcrowder Author email Follow dcrowder Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Trending Now 'I'm a warrior for God': Herschel Walker stumps in Floyd County Jury finds man guilty of voluntary manslaughter in Robin Hood Road shooting 'You're going to serve every day': Rome man sentenced to 30 years in prison, life on probation, for molesting a child Murray County school administrator charged with child molestation Cave Spring police officer arrested alongside three others on drug conspiracy charges Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories Growing UAE-Finland ties reaffirmed on Finnish Independence Day 22 min ago 'Where's the money?': Jail administrator gets few answers to funding question 25 min ago Parents' Night Out event to provide movies, snacks for kids Dec. 17 25 min ago Reading School District raises wages to attract custodial and maintenance workers 27 min ago Berks judge dismisses election recount petitions 27 min ago Tenant set Reading apartment house ablaze, police say 27 min ago St. Clair County public defender's office 'collapsing.' Here's why, chief defender says. 28 min ago Ottumwa Schools promise systemic change after racist bullying 29 min ago View the e-Edition Trending Now Cedartown man dies after being shot in altercation Updated: Collision at Martha Berry, Fifth Avenue kills Rome man Friday evening; memorial services pending. 'I'm a warrior for God': Herschel Walker stumps in Floyd County Monday morning wreck claims 19-year-old driver; third fatal accident in eight days in Floyd County Jury finds man guilty of voluntary manslaughter in Robin Hood Road shooting Latest Region Stories Growing UAE-Finland ties reaffirmed on Finnish Independence Day 22 min ago 'Where's the money?': Jail administrator gets few answers to funding question 25 min ago Parents' Night Out event to provide movies, snacks for kids Dec. 17 25 min ago Reading School District raises wages to attract custodial and maintenance workers 27 min ago Berks judge dismisses election recount petitions 27 min ago Tenant set Reading apartment house ablaze, police say 27 min ago St. Clair County public defender's office 'collapsing.' Here's why, chief defender says. 28 min ago Ottumwa Schools promise systemic change after racist bullying 29 min ago