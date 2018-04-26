Report: Man kicked 3-year-old, trashed house
A Silver Creek man was in jail without bond on felony charges Thursday after police say he forced his way into a home, kicked a toddler, terrorized the residents and trashed the place.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Aaron Anthony Watts, 19, of 7 Midland Dr. in Silver Creek, was picked up by deputies at Riverside Hospital, where he'd been since the April 5 incident.
Watts reportedly forced his way in, kicked a 3-year-old, grabbed a woman and told her he'd kill her as he held her against a counter. He also took her phone as she was calling 911, tore up the inside of the house and struck several witnesses.
All this happened in front of three children.
Watts was arrested on a felony warrant charging his with first-degree burglary. He's also charged with the felonies aggravated assault, terroristic threats and acts, false imprisonment, interference with government property and criminal damage to property.
Misdemeanor charges include three counts of third-degree cruelty to children, battery, hindering a person making an emergency call, and four counts of simple battery.