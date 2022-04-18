A man, listed as homeless, was arrested Friday on North Avenue and charged with felony theft by receiving stolen property.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Paul Elliott Daniel, 59, had a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox, valued at $5,000, that was stolen. He is also charged with driving without a license. Daniel remained in jail on $5,000 bond early Wednesday.

