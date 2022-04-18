Report: Man had stolen Chevy SUV By John Bailey JBailey@RN-T.com John Bailey Author email Apr 18, 2022 30 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A man, listed as homeless, was arrested Friday on North Avenue and charged with felony theft by receiving stolen property.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Paul Elliott Daniel, 59, had a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox, valued at $5,000, that was stolen. He is also charged with driving without a license. Daniel remained in jail on $5,000 bond early Wednesday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save John Bailey JBailey@RN-T.com Author email Follow John Bailey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Armuchee man accused of killing grandmother, storing her body in freezer Judge overturns Watkins murder conviction in 2001 shooting case Adairsville police arrest 32-year-old man accused of raping minor COLUMN: Rome Fancy -- Spring Edition No time lost at all Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists