A Rome man was arrested with several glass jars containing marijuana as well as a "large amount of cash" and a pistol, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Christopher Lee White, 30, was arrested near the intersection of Martha Berry Highway and New Rosedale Road on Wednesday. A Floyd County Police Department officer reported the jars as well as amounts of cash were labeled with similar markings. He also had a pistol in the top of the bag of marijuana.
White is charged with felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute as well as possession of marijuana and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
White was not listed in jail records as of Thursday.