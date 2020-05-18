Rome police are looking for a man who committed armed robbery outside a house on North Broad Street.
According to Rome police reports:
A man had been outside his home talking to a friend when a person he described as a tall, slim, light skinned black man came out of the woods with a ski mask on and a gun in hand.
The masked man hit the other man over the head, drawing blood, and stole his gray backpack. The pack contained nine packs of Newport cigarettes, two black Smith and Wesson M&P knives, $150 in cash and $50 in coins.