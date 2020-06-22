A Rome man faces a new felony charge on accusations that he unlawfully provided card information to a third party so he could have money placed on his jail account, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Reggie Haywood Hubbard, 41, faces a felony charge of financial transaction card fraud while already in jail for reportedly violating his probation. The third party put $110 in his account "without permission of the listed victim." He remained in jail without bond on Monday morning.