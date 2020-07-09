A Rome man is charged with felony meth possession after officers found meth in his house and car during a probation search, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Timothy Jacob Boyd, 28, was held without bond Thursday morning.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms possible. High around 90F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%..
Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: July 9, 2020 @ 2:12 pm
A Rome man is charged with felony meth possession after officers found meth in his house and car during a probation search, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Timothy Jacob Boyd, 28, was held without bond Thursday morning.
Staff Writer
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription