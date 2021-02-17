A Rome man was found "shoeless with one sock on, attempting to hide behind a tree" after fleeing from a Rome police officer early Wednesday, report stated.
According to Floyd County Jail and Rome Police Department reports:
James Floyd Simpson, 33, fled from a traffic stop in a Maroon GMC Yukon at first and later on foot. Police initially attempted to stop Simpson because of a shattered rear windshield
He kept going after the officer activated his emergency lights and pulled into the parking lot of the Fairbridge Inn, at 1318 Martha Berry Blvd.
Simpson ran into the woods behind the hotel and the responding officer found another occupant in the car, with their hands on the dashboard. That person was not arrested. During a search of the SUV, police found a used glass pipe with methamphetamine residue in it.
The officer, who said he is familiar with the trails near the hotel, could hear Simpson crashing through the brush and found him a short time later.
Simpson faces a felony possession of methamphetamine charge as well as misdemeanor possession of a drug related object, obstruction of a law enforcement officer as well as other citations. He remained in jail without bond Wednesday afternoon with a hold on him from the Chattooga County Sheriff's Office.