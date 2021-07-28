A Rome man was arrested after discharging a firearm twice during an argument and fleeing from police at the Swan Lake Mobile Home Park off Old Dalton Road, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Darrius Eugene Haywood, 18, was arrested near his residence on Swan Point Drive early Thursday. Haywood is accused of fleeing from police while in handcuffs as an officer opened the patrol car door.
Police found a bag of marijuana as well as scales and a firearm "with scratches" in his possession.
Haywood is charged with felony obstruction of an officer, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of marijuana. He is also charged with misdemeanor escape, discharge of firearms on the property of another and near a public street, reckless conduct and criminal use of an article with an altered identification mark.
He remained in jail without bond Thursday.