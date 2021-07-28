A Rome man was arrested after discharging a firearm twice during an argument and fleeing from police at the Swan Lake Mobile Home Park off Old Dalton Road, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Darrius Eugene Haywood, 18, was arrested near his residence on Swan Point Drive early Thursday. Haywood is accused of fleeing from police while in handcuffs as an officer opened the patrol car door.
Police found a bag of marijuana as well as scales and a firearm "with scratches" in his possession.
Haywood is charged with felony obstruction of an officer, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of marijuana. He is also charged with misdemeanor escape, discharge of firearms on the property of another and near a public street, reckless conduct and criminal use of an article with an altered identification mark.
He remained in jail without bond Thursday.
Report: Alabama man choked woman
A Fort Payne, Ala. man is accused striking a woman with a motorcycle helmet as well as choking her at an Aubie Lane residence on July 25, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Austin Gage Blackmon, 24, is charged with felony aggravated assault as well as misdemeanor battery under the Family Violence Act.
2 turn themselves in on meth, THC edible charges
Two people turned themselves in at the jail on charges that they had a pipe containing methamphetamine residue as well as a THC brownie in their possession on July 15, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Steven Gregory Huffman, 44, and Deanne Michelle Teal, 49, are charged with felony possession of meth, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug related objects.
2 arrested on drug charges after Reservoir Street traffic stop
Two Rome men face drug and weapons charges after a traffic stop on Reservoir Street early Thursday, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Laron Lawade Gibson, 32, and Jordan Lee Studyvent, 32, are both charged with felony possession of Schedule I and II controlled substances as well as possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Police found a firearm as well as THC oil, THC edibles and over an ounce of marijuana in the car driven by Studyvent.
Gibson is also charged with failing to appear for a scheduled court date and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon as well as misdemeanor possession of drug related objects.
Studyvent is also charged with misdemeanor failure to maintain lane.
5 charged with separate earlier meth transactions
Five people were arrested Wednesday on charges concerning earlier methamphetamine transactions, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jesse Alan Eaves, 26, is accused of purchasing meth on Feb. 27.
Cara Shianne Bagwell, 21 and James John Duncan Jr., 44, are both accused of purchasing meth on March 2.
Kristi Leigh Bagwell, 39, is accused of purchasing meth on Feb. 8
Julie Ann Satterfield, 39, is accused of purchasing meth on Jan. 16.
All five are charged with attempt or conspiracy to violate the Georgia Controlled Substances Act as well as use of a communication device in the commission of a felony.
Woman charged with meth possession, battery
A woman was arrested near the intersection of Redmond Circle and Garden Lakes Parkway on Wednesday on meth possession and battery charges, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Regina Dawn Hampton, 55, faces a felony meth possession charge as well as misdemeanor battery and possession of drug related objects charges.
Hampton is accused of striking another person multiple times on Mathis Drive. Police found a glass pipe containing meth residue in her possession.
Woman charged with meth possession, probation violation
A West Rome woman was arrested on a felony meth possession charge as well as violating her probation, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Keanna Rachel Vaughn, 24, was arrested at 2702 Martha Berry Hwy. early Thursday. Police stated they found a glass pipe containing meth in her possession. She is also charged with misdemeanor possession of drug related objects.