Report: Man faces felony charge after violating conditional bond

A Rome man is facing a felony aggravated stalking charge following his arrest by Floyd County Police on Wednesday.

According to Floyd County Jail records:

Gregory Scott Bragg, 25, violated a conditional bond that stated that he was to stay away from a residence on Cunningham Road. As of Thursday morning, Bragg remained behind bars with no bond.