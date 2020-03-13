A Rome man was arrested on warrants involving an incident in November, where is accused of attacking his former roommate, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Brandon Montae Henderson, 27, entered the home of his former roommate on November 24. In doing this, he violated a conditional bond, prohibiting him from contacting her.
He waited until she got home and attacked her then kept her from leaving the residence.
Henderson is charged with felony burglary, false imprisonment and aggravated stalking. He is also charged with misdemeanor battery and violating his probation.
He remained in jail Friday with no bond.