A 42-year-old Rome man was arrested Tuesday after he would not allow deputies attempting to serve an arrest warrant into his Franklin Street home, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Terry Clifford Goodman is charged with having an undisclosed quantity of methamphetamine in an outbuilding at his home on April 17. The warrant stated Goodman had sole access to the building. He is also charged with misdemeanor criminal trespass and obstruction.
Goodman was not listed on jail records as of Wednesday afternoon.