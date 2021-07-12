Police are looking for a man who cut the chainlink fences at two businesses in an attempt to break into vehicles on the premises.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
A man described as a skinny White male with short hair cut the chainlink fence at 102 Clark Ave. and then attempted to break into six work trucks on the property. A representative from Carver and Carver plumbing said the person took a sewer cable machine and pulled it back through the opening in the fence.
The same man is suspected of cutting the fence at 198 John Davenport Dr. and placing the sewer cable machine behind the dumpster. While the fence was damaged at Tucks Tire and Alignment Center, nothing was reported stolen.