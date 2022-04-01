Report: Man confined woman to motel room at Stay Lodge By Olivia Morley OMorley@RN-T.com Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Apr 1, 2022 19 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Rome man was arrested at the Stay Lodge on Dean Avenue Thursday night after he reportedly threw a woman on the bed and kept her from leaving the room.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Christopher Bradley Peek Jr., 23, is charged with felony false imprisonment and misdemeanor simple battery.He was held on a $5,700 bond Friday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Follow Olivia Morley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Trump GOP kingmaking power to be tested after Georgia rally Report: West Rome man locked 9 dogs in home without food or water Arrest made in hit and run that killed cyclist Lindale man sentenced to 30 years in prison, life on probation on child molestation charges Campbell, Karen Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists