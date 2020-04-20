A man and a clerk were assaulted by two men Sunday night at a South Rome convenience store, according to Rome Police reports.
According to the report:
The two men came into the Big H Food Store, 29 E. Main St. SW, around 8 p.m. Sunday attempting to use an EBT card to purchase items. When the woman working at the time told them she was not able to accept EBT cards at that time the two Hispanic men began arguing with her.
The two men left and got in a green Ford flatbed pickup truck and began leaving when they flipped off a man standing outside the store. They stopped, got out of the truck and one of them punched the man in the face a few times. The other man then pushed the clerk to the ground before leaving in the truck.
Officers got the license plate number from the clerk and attempted to locate the truck but were unsuccessful. Neither victim knew the two men.