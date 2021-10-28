Sorry, an error occurred.
Staff Writer
A Rome man is charged with felony aggravated assault after he reportedly choked a woman so hard that she blacked out multiple times, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Tory Kyle Fowler, 30, also punched a hole into a bedroom door wall at the Old Summerville Road residence. Fowler is additionally charged with misdemeanor criminal trespass.
He was held without bond Thursday morning.
