A Rome man is charged with felony aggravated assault after he reportedly choked a woman so hard that she blacked out multiple times, reports stated.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Tory Kyle Fowler, 30, also punched a hole into a bedroom door wall at the Old Summerville Road residence. Fowler is additionally charged with misdemeanor criminal trespass.

He was held without bond Thursday morning.

