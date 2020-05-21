A Rome man is charged with third degree cruelty to children and aggravated assault after he choked a woman in front of her 7 year-old daughter, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Back in February, Stephen Lamond Dean, 53, placed his hands and knee on the woman's throat as he choked her. He then stole money from the child, who had gotten it from selling Girl Scout Cookies. He also took electronics from the mother.
He remained in jail with a blanket bond of $11,200 Thursday morning.