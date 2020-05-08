A Rome man fled a Georgia Patrol officer after being pulled over for reckless driving, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Tiquez Desean Sams, 19, was driving recklessly at high speeds Thursday night. After being pulled over at Banty Jones Park, Sams got out of the passenger side of the vehicle and fled the officer on foot. Before running, he hid a stolen pistol under the car.
Once the officer caught up to Sams, he tased him and found him to be under the influence. Sams admitted to having smoked multiple blunts before driving. The officer then found out he is under 21 and not eligible for a weapons carry permit.
Sams is charged with felony theft by receiving stolen property and carrying a weapon without a license. He is also charged with misdemeanor driving under the influence, driving without a license, and reckless driving.
He remained in jail Friday morning with a blanket bond of $5,700.