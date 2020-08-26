A Rome man is charged with meth possession, DUI and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon following an arrest at the intersection of Turner McCall Boulevard and Hicks Drive, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Rome police officers found Eric Harlan Brewer, 37, slumped over the steering wheel of a car. Officers also found a glass pipe with meth residue in the seat next to him as well as a firearm.
Brewer is also charged with possession and use of drug related objects. He remained in jail with a $7,900 bond Wednesday morning.