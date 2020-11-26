A Rome man was arrested at his residence on Sycamore Street after he reportedly violated a conditional bond.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Thomas Euell Malone, 33, resisted being put into handcuffs and resisted all three Floyd County police officers while they were on scene. All of this took place in front of two children.
In addition to felony aggravated stalking, Malone is charged with three counts of obstruction of officers and misdemeanor third degree cruelty to children. He remained in jail with no bond Thursday.