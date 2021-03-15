A Rome man was arrested on a felony aggravated battery warrant over the weekend involving an incident back in January, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Christopher Aaron Godfrey, 37, struck a woman in the nose with a closed fist at a gas station on North Broad Street on Jan. 23. Godfrey's hit prevented the woman from breathing through her nose and she lost the ability to smell. After seeking medical attention, the woman found out he had actually broken her nose and would need constructive surgery to fix it.
Godfrey remained in jail with no bond Monday morning.