Rome Police are looking for a man who caused $560 worth of property damage at Sunrise Inn and Suites on Martha Berry Boulevard.
According to Rome Police reports:
A 59 year-old man checked out of Room 102 at Sunrise Inn and Suites after staying there for three weeks. When the owner went up to clean the room, she found the room had been damaged.
The occupant had broken all three of the decorative lamps, valued at $79 each. He had also damaged a microwave valued at $80 and the bathroom door valued at $250.