A Rome man remained in jail on a $3,500 bond Tuesday morning, accused of stealing the license plate from a vehicle.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Michael Anthony Martin, 54, was seen on security video footage removing the license plate off a vehicle that didn't belong to him on Deane Avenue Sunday. He also had Xanax pills in his possession at the time of his arrest Monday afternoon.
Martin is charged with misdemeanor theft by taking and felony possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.