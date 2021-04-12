A Dalton man was arrested at the intersection of Highway 27 and Vanns Valley Road after Floyd County police found a drugs and a scale in his possession, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Quindarus Jay Fleming, 27, gave a different name when police initially arrested him. Once they brought him to Floyd County Jail, officers found a white powdery substance in his possession, suspected to be a controlled substance.
He is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, crossing guard lines with drugs, misdemeanor possession of drug related objects, giving false name to law enforcement and marijuana possession.
Fleming was held without bond Monday morning.