A Dalton man was arrested at the intersection of Highway 27 and Vanns Valley Road after Floyd County police found a drugs and a scale in his possession, reports stated.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Quindarus Jay Fleming, 27, gave a different name when police initially arrested him. Once they brought him to Floyd County Jail, officers found a white powdery substance in his possession, suspected to be a controlled substance.

He is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, crossing guard lines with drugs, misdemeanor possession of drug related objects, giving false name to law enforcement and marijuana possession.

Fleming was held without bond Monday morning.

