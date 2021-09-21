A 55-year-old homeless man is charged with felony theft by receiving stolen property, as well as other drug-related offenses, after he was arrested on South Broad Street.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
After Rome police responded to a wreck near the South Broad Mini Mart, they found Albert Sorrells was in possession of a stolen vehicle.
While being checked into the Floyd County Jail, jail officers found cocaine in his possession.
He is charged with felony cocaine possession and crossing state guard lines with drugs without consent.
Sorrells was held on a $7,900 bond Tuesday morning.