A Rome man was arrested Sunday on charges that he punched and kicked his girlfriend then put a knife to her throat, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Christopher Donelle Mims, 25, is charged with felony aggravated assault and possession of a knife during the commission of a crime as well as misdemeanor fleeing, battery under the Family Violence Act, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane and duty to report after striking a fixture.
Mims attacked the woman and then fled from police striking a median and wrecking into a metal guideline. He remained in jail on Monday morning pending a bond hearing in Floyd County Superior Court.