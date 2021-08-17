A Rome man is charged with two counts of felony fleeing police, misdemeanor stalking and multiple traffic offenses after he was brought to the Floyd County Jail on two arrest warrants from July 7.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Thomas Nathan Carter, 28, followed a woman around East Rome, first at the Hop n Shop on Calhoun Avenue, where he struck her in the face when she attempted to pull away from him in her vehicle. He then followed her to the Walmart on Cartersville Highway and continued to curse at her and not leave her alone.
On the same day, Carter started speeding when a Floyd County sheriff's deputy attempted to pull him over by signaling with his siren and blue lights.
He reached speeds of over 120 mph and drove aggressively, "trying to provoke and intimidate law enforcement." He also failed to maintain a lane, ran red lights, stop signs, failed to yield, followed too closely and almost caused several accidents.
Carter is charged with felony reckless driving, misdemeanor driving without a license, family violence battery, speeding, failure to maintain lane and violating rules covering the approach of authorized emergency vehicles.
He was held without bond Tuesday.