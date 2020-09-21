A 21-year-old man was arrested Sunday Morning at a hotel on Chateau Drive and charged with felonies for possession of Schedule I and II controlled substances, possession of methamphetamine along with misdemeanors for possession of marijuana and possession of drug related objects.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Rome police found meth, three THC vape cartridges, a Dextroamphetamine and less than one ounce of marijuana in Keegan Lawrence Gordon's possession in his room at the La Quinta Inn. Gordon also had a smoking pipe.
He remained in jail Monday morning with no bond.