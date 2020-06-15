A Rome man was taken into custody at his home between 6 and 7:00 Monday morning after putting holes in the wall and damaging an air conditioning unit during an incident overnight.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Tyler Norton Timbrook, 30, is alleged to have put multiple holes in a wall, damaged a toilet seat and caused the air conditioning unit to malfunction and striking the AC unit with a chair. He then allegedly used a piece of the broken chair to strike a woman at the home.
Timbrook is charged with felony criminal damage to property and a misdemeanor for simple battery.