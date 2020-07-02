A Rome man and woman are charged with felony possession of a Schedule I substance and intent to distribute after being arrested at the CVS Pharmacy on Maple Avenue, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Ewell Lydell Atwater, 20, and Shanbrie Lacole Wedgeworth, 22, had approximately one pound of marijuana and a THC vape cartridge. Officers also found a scale and small plastic bags.
Wedgeworth had an opened bottle of wine in the car and a firearm in her possession during the arrest. She is charged with misdemeanor open container violation and felony possession of a firearm during commission of a crime.
Atwater was riding in the front right passenger seat without a seatbelt when officers pulled the car over.
Both are charged with misdemeanor possession of drug related objects and Atwater is charged with not using a seatbelt. They both remained in jail with a $16,700 blanket bond.