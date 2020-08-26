A Rome man was held at Floyd County Jail without bond Wednesday morning following an arrest on felony meth possession and several violent charges, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Randy Scott Shanks, 32, beat and choked a woman at his home on Turner Bend Road on July 25. He also allegedly held a knife to her throat and threatened to kill her.
During his arrest outside the Movies at Berry Square, a K-9 signaled that it detected narcotics and Floyd County Sheriff's deputies found a small bag of meth in the driver's side front door.
Shanks is charged with felony aggravated assault, terroristic threats and misdemeanor family violence battery.