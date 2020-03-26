A Rome man accused of assaulting a woman in February and found hiding under a house in southwest Floyd County is being held without bond.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
James William Hendrix, 50, of 191 Cantrell Road, was wanted on felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor battery under the Family Violence Act in relation to an incident that occurred on Feb. 11.
While sheriff’s deputies searched for him at a residence Wednesday to serve an arrest warrant, he hid under the house.
In addition to the assault and battery charges, Hendrix is charged with misdemeanor obstruction of officers and felony failure to appear.