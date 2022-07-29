Report: Man accused of aggravated assault, breaking woman's phone By Olivia Morley OMorley@RN-T.com Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Jul 29, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Rome man is charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor criminal trespass after he reportedly choked a woman and broke her phone.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Jeffrey Taylor Gilreath, 40, was arrested on Dean Avenue Thursday night and held without bond Friday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Follow Olivia Morley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Trending Now Rome police seek information in shooting at West Rome food mart Ga. senators seek earmarks for 14th District community projects, including clean-up of the former state hospital site in Rome New education laws set stage for contentious start to school year Man accused in July shooting death in North Rome turns himself in on murder charge U-20 Guatemala National Team to play in Rome Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories Walker school board to hold public hearings on property tax rate, tax increase 53 min ago Brother of ex-Michigan St. star picks Gophers over nine other Big Ten schools 1 hr ago Forty under 40: Nomination deadline approaching 1 hr ago ‘Modernization’ is the key theme at North Texas infrastructure summit 1 hr ago Vanilla Ice brew coming at you: ‘Ice, Ice, Baby’ rapper announces plans to open brewery and pop-culture museum in Lake Worth Beach 1 hr ago Why Patriots TE Jonnu Smith isn’t focused on living up to his contract 1 hr ago A downtown S.F. development with 'mind-blowing' amount of affordable housing earns approval 1 hr ago Biden selects two judicial nominees for Northern District bench, continuing streak of diverse appointments 1 hr ago View the e-Edition Trending Now End of an era: Sonic Drive-In changing hands Rome police seek information in shooting at West Rome food mart Ga. senators seek earmarks for 14th District community projects, including clean-up of the former state hospital site in Rome Demo for Rome Varsity expected to start soon, plans approved but no ground broken yet on Cartersville's Varsity restaurant. New education laws set stage for contentious start to school year Latest Region Stories Walker school board to hold public hearings on property tax rate, tax increase 53 min ago Brother of ex-Michigan St. star picks Gophers over nine other Big Ten schools 1 hr ago Forty under 40: Nomination deadline approaching 1 hr ago ‘Modernization’ is the key theme at North Texas infrastructure summit 1 hr ago Vanilla Ice brew coming at you: ‘Ice, Ice, Baby’ rapper announces plans to open brewery and pop-culture museum in Lake Worth Beach 1 hr ago Why Patriots TE Jonnu Smith isn’t focused on living up to his contract 1 hr ago A downtown S.F. development with 'mind-blowing' amount of affordable housing earns approval 1 hr ago Biden selects two judicial nominees for Northern District bench, continuing streak of diverse appointments 1 hr ago