A Rome man faces multiple felony charges after he fled police with his young child in the car, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports;
Jamaal Alexander Pryor, 23, was arrested at his home Sunday, after he fled Floyd County police attempting to make a traffic stop in East Rome Friday around 2:20 a.m.
Pryor drove off, then abandoned the vehicle, its motor still running, with his 2-year old son still inside. Investigators said he had more than 30 grams of marijuana a digital scale and a handgun in the vehicle.
Pryor is charged with the felonies possession of a weapon during an attempt to commit a crime, possession of marijuana, cruelty to children in the second degree and fleeing or attempting to elude officers.
He also faces misdemeanor charges of driving on a suspended or revoked license, obstruction of officers, reckless driving, reckless conduct and possession of drug related objects.