Report: Macon man arrested at Berry had marijuana, gun By Olivia Morley OMorley@RN-T.com Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Dec 20, 2021 A Macon man was arrested at Berry College Saturday night after multiple people reported he was publicly intoxicated and causing a scene, reports stated.According to Floyd County Jail reports:William Anthony Mason, 33, also had less than one ounce of marijuana in his possession and a glass pipe used for smoking marijuana. He also had a firearm in his backpack.Mason is charged with felony firearm possession during commission of a crime, misdemeanor marijuana possession, drug related objects possession and public drunk.He was released on bond over the weekend.