A Macon man was arrested at Berry College Saturday night after multiple people reported he was publicly intoxicated and causing a scene, reports stated.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

William Anthony Mason, 33, also had less than one ounce of marijuana in his possession and a glass pipe used for smoking marijuana. He also had a firearm in his backpack.

Mason is charged with felony firearm possession during commission of a crime, misdemeanor marijuana possession, drug related objects possession and public drunk.

He was released on bond over the weekend.

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.