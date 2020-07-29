Two Lindale women were arrested at their residence on Summit Drive after Rome-Floyd Metro Drug Task Force members found drugs at the home, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Tonya Nichole Turner, 36, and Tyshunn Turner, 35, of Lindale, had over an ounce of marijuana and over an ounce of methamphetamine at the residence, all packaged for sale. Officers also found a scale along with the meth and numerous Xanax pills not in the original containers.
Both women were charged with two counts of felony marijuana possession and distribution, meth possession, intent to distribute meth, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, drug trafficking, misdemeanor drugs not in original container and possession of drug related objects. Tonya Turner is also charged with a parole violation.
Both were held without bond Wednesday morning.