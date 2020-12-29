A Lindale woman remained in jail Tuesday morning on a $3,500 bond, charged with felony theft by taking a motor vehicle.
According to Floyd County Jail and Rome Police Department reports:
Tristan Breanne Akins, 20, had been staying at a friend's house on Rudy Street over the holidays when she took the person's 2010 Nissan Rogue without permission around 6:30 a.m. Monday.
Akins was spotted by an officer leaving the Economy Inn, 1803 Martha Berry Blvd., in the vehicle just after 10 a.m. Monday and was arrested. The SUV is valued at $5,000.