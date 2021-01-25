A Lindale woman struck a house on Sunday while fleeing from Floyd County Police while driving a stolen vehicle, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jasmine Marie Gonzales, 20, fled from police at speeds of 101 miles-per-hour in a 55 mph zone. She ran a stoplight and failed to come to a stop at two stop signs. She also kept crossing the double yellow line as she drove and failed to use her turn signal when she turned onto East Hermitage Road.
The residents of the house she struck remained unharmed, but she did cause over $500 in damage.
Gonzales was driving a stolen vehicle at the time of the incident and had spray painted it to look blue and black instead of its silver color. She also swapped the tags with another vehicle to conceal the car's identity.
Joseph William Wells Tapp, 27, helped her spray paint the car and was a passenger in the car during the incident. Upon his arrest at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway and Washington Street, Tapp had a cigarillo filled with marijuana a small bag of meth and a digital scale.
She is charged with felony theft by receiving stolen property, two counts of second degree criminal damage to property, possession of meth, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, reckless driving, two stop sign violations, speeding, failure to obey traffic signal, concealing identity of stolen vehicle and failure to signal turn.
Tapp is charged with felony theft by receiving stolen property, second degree criminal damage to property, possession of meth, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and drug related objects.
Both were held without bond Monday morning.