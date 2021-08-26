A Lindale man is charged with felony theft by receiving stolen property after he reportedly stole 15 sheets of plywood, worth approximately $1,525, from a construction site on Pleasant Hope Road on Aug. 16, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Andrew Dan Smith, 44, ran from Floyd County police officers when they tried to arrest him on 19th Street.
He is also charged with misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement and felony probation violation.
Smith remained in jail on a $1,300 bond Thursday.