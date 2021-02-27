A Lindale man facing assault and family violence charges was in jail without bond Sunday.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Nicholas Ricardo Gonzales, 24, struck his wife in the head and hands with a shovel during an incident on Feb. 19. He also broke the front window of her car with a hammer, causing over $500 worth of damages.
The woman had cuts on her head and her left hand swelled up from the attack. He also punched her in the head during an incident in November 2020.
Gonzales is charged with felony second degree criminal damage to property, two counts of family violence battery, criminal trespass, simple assault and two probation violations.