A Lindale man was arrested at a residence on Reeceburg Road in Silver Creek after he reportedly choked a woman and hit another woman with a baseball bat.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Barry Michael Mason, 64, left marks and bruises on both women from the assault. He is charged with two counts of felony aggravated assault.

Mason's bond was bound over to Superior Court Tuesday morning.

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.