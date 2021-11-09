Report: Lindale man hit woman with a baseball bat, choked another By Olivia Morley OMorley@RN-T.com Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Nov 9, 2021 54 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Lindale man was arrested at a residence on Reeceburg Road in Silver Creek after he reportedly choked a woman and hit another woman with a baseball bat.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Barry Michael Mason, 64, left marks and bruises on both women from the assault. He is charged with two counts of felony aggravated assault.Mason's bond was bound over to Superior Court Tuesday morning. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Follow Olivia Morley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Local Events Trending Now 'Monstrous abuser': Judge sentences man to 35 years in prison after he pleads guilty to abusing multiple women A World Series title: Could it have started in Rome? Floyd County Superior Court officials report they're struggling to retain employees Burge is City BOEs newest member as board incumbents return High Voltage Prints gives Rome a role in Braves' World Series win Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists