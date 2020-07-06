A Lindale man remained in jail Monday morning without bond after police say he grabbed a firearm and taser from an officer during an altercation.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Steven Ejisimekwu, 30, struck an individual at an Avenue C address in Lindale and prevented the person from making a 911 call. Contact with the individual was also a violation of a conditional bond.
Once officers arrived, Ejisimekwu fought with Floyd County Police Department officers and grabbed an officer's weapons.
Ejisimekwu is charged with four felony counts of aggravated assault on an officer in performance of duties, one count of aggravated stalking, two counts of removal of a weapon from a public official,and six counts of obstruction of an officer. He is also charged with two misdemeanor counts of hindering persons making emergency telephone call, two counts of simple assault under the Family Violence Act, and one count of criminal trespass.