A Lindale man is charged with battery and family violence misdemeanor charges after he was arrested on warrants involving an incident that took place on Feb. 19.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Nicholas Ricardo Gonzales, 24, struck his wife in the head and hands with a shovel on the above date. He also broke the front window of her car with a hammer, causing over $500 worth of damages.
The woman received lacerations to her head and her left hand swelled up from the incident.
Back in November 2020, he hit her in the back of her head with his fists.
He is charged with felony second degree criminal damage to property, two family violence battery charges, criminal trespass, simple assault and two probation violations.
He was held without bond Saturday morning.