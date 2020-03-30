A Lindale man accused of breaking into a business on Rockmart Highway in Silver Creek was caught by police as he ran from the scene, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Timothy Lavon Grace Jr., 33, is accused of entering Evan's Auto Shop just before 1 a.m. Monday. When an officer arrived Grace tried to run but was eventually captured by police.
He was wearing dark clothing and a black mask. He also had a small bag containing a pair of gloves, a bolt cutter and a saw blade.
Grace is charged with the felonies burglary in the second degree and possession of tools for the commission of a crime as well as a felony probation violation. He's also charged with misdemeanor obstruction of officers, wearing a mask to conceal his identity and loitering.
He was being held without bond Monday night.