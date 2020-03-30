A Lindale man accused of breaking into a business on the Rockmart Highway in Silver Creek was caught by police as he ran from the scene, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Timothy Lavon Grace Jr., 33, is accused of entering Evan's Auto Shop just before 1 a.m. Monday morning. When an officer arrived Grace tried to run but was eventually captured by police wearing dark clothing and a black mask. He also had a small bag with a pair of gloves, a bolt cutter and saw blade in it.
Grace is charged with felony for burglary in the second degree and possession of tools for the commission of a crime as well as a felony probation violating along with misdemeanor obstruction of officers, wearing a mask to conceal his identity and loitering.
Felony drug charge filed against Hall County man
A Gainesville man who was arrested on the lot of a closed business on Shorter Avenue late Sunday faces a felony charge for possession of methamphetamine, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Police noticed Kevin Daniel Peavy, 45, Gainesville, around 9:15 p.m. Sunday at a business in the 2500 block of Shorter Avenue. Police found a bag containing two needles and and a container with suspected methamphetamine when they searched Peavy. He is also charged with misdemeanor loitering or prowling.