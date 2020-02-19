A Lindale man was arrested last night on a felony aggravated assault warrant for attacking a man with a blunt object and kicking him in the face, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Richard Russell Hendrix, 56, yelled "I'm going to kill you" as he repeatedly hit another man in the head and neck on Feb. 10. The officer observed cuts on the other man's neck and stated that his face was covered in blood. The attacked man also had trouble using his mouth due to the injuries.
Hendrix remained in jail Wednesday with no bond.