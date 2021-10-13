A Kingston man was arrested on Marable Way in East Rome Tuesday night on charges related to an incident that took place last Friday.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Timothy Christian Vonbehren, 33, choked a person in front of two children at his residence on Flowery Branch Road in Kingston Friday afternoon. He also threw a phone through glass.
He is charged with felony aggravated assault, second degree cruelty to children, misdemeanor third degree cruelty to children and criminal trespass. He is also charged with a felony probation violation.
Vonbehren was held without bond Wednesday.